Lyle G. and Barbara J. Foster, 11127 Ridgewood Rd., Milan, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Barbara J. Hasson and Mr. Foster, both of Rock Island, were married Feb. 14, 1959, at Memorial Christian Church, Rock Island. Their children are Jeanie (Darryl) Cassatt, Long Grove; Gregory (Kelly) Foster, East Moline; and Joanie (Mark) Humphrey, West Branch, Iowa. They have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Lyle was employed as a journeyman sheet metal worker at Schebler Sheet Metal, Riverdale, Iowa, retiring July 2000 after 25 years. Barbara was employed in the shipping and receiving office at John Deere Seeding, Moline, retiring October 1999 after 20 years. They are members of Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.