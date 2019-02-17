Try 1 month for 99¢
Foster

Lyle G. and Barbara J. Foster, 11127 Ridgewood Rd., Milan, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Barbara J. Hasson and Mr. Foster, both of Rock Island, were married Feb. 14, 1959, at Memorial Christian Church, Rock Island. Their children are Jeanie (Darryl) Cassatt, Long Grove; Gregory (Kelly) Foster, East Moline; and Joanie (Mark) Humphrey, West Branch, Iowa. They have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Lyle was employed as a journeyman sheet metal worker at Schebler Sheet Metal, Riverdale, Iowa, retiring July 2000 after 25 years. Barbara was employed in the shipping and receiving office at John Deere Seeding, Moline, retiring October 1999 after 20 years. They are members of Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island.

