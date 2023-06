Gary and Connie (Hook) Rohwer are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple were wed on 6/16/1973 in Wapello Iowa during the hottest day of the year followed by a reception at the Dixon American Legion during a 100 year flood. Both are retired from Alcoa. They now spend part of their time in Eldridge, IA, and part in Ft. Myers, Fl. Life is good! They celebrated with a cruise on the Columbia River and look forward to an upcoming trip to the Grand Canyon.