George & Paula Kiefer

The children of George and Paula (Corcoran) Kiefer happily announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary. George and Paula, of Eldridge, were married on Saturday, June 5, 1971 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Earlville, IL. George is a retired teacher from the Davenport Community School District. Paula worked as a radiology technician and retired from Community Health Care in Davenport. Their children are Kristina (Mike) Messenger of Cedar Rapids, Molly (Justin) Bierman of Cedar Rapids, and Beth (Larry) Senger of Austin, TX. They have seven grandchildren. A family celebration is being planned for a later date.