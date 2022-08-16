Gerald (Jerry) and Donna Newberry of Milan, IL, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary! They were married on August 19, 1967, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, IL. Jerry and Donna are parents to Ann (Jeff) Boyd of Rock Island, IL, Matt (Megan) Newberry of Stanley, VA, and Gina Newberry of Milan, IL. They are loving grandparents to Nick, Conner and Chloe Boyd, Jordan and Bella Newbery, and Brandon and Emma Burch. Jerry worked as a meat cutter and retired from Eagle Foods. Donna worked as a teacher and retired from Jordan Catholic School. “Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, you are pillars of strength, patience, perseverance, kindness and unconditional love. We are blessed to have you as our parents and grandparents. We love you and we celebrate you always! Happy Anniversary!”