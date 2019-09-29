Rhea and Darlene "Skip" Hambright will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday October 6th 2019 with a reception at St. Johns United Methodist Church at 14th and Brady St. Davenport, in Fellowship Hall from 1:00-4:00 p.m. No gifts please.
