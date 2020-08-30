 Skip to main content
Happy 30th Anniversary Denis and Joy Mussmann!

Mussmann Pic

Denis and Joy Mussmann were married August 29th, 1990 and reside in Eldridge, Iowa.

Denis is retired from Iowa Network Services, and Joy is currently employed by Molo Oil. Together they have 4 children and step children; Cory Mussmann (Davenport, IA) Ashley Mitchell (Bettendorf, IA) Kyle Mussmann (Eldridge, IA) Mike Bell (Delavan, WI) and their dog Zeus.

Please join us in wishing Denis and Joy a happy 30th anniversary, and many years to come! Cheers!

