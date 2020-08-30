Happy 30th Anniversary Denis and Joy Mussmann!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denis and Joy Mussmann were married August 29th, 1990 and reside in Eldridge, Iowa.

Denis is retired from Iowa Network Services, and Joy is currently employed by Molo Oil. Together they have 4 children and step children; Cory Mussmann (Davenport, IA) Ashley Mitchell (Bettendorf, IA) Kyle Mussmann (Eldridge, IA) Mike Bell (Delavan, WI) and their dog Zeus.

Please join us in wishing Denis and Joy a happy 30th anniversary, and many years to come! Cheers!

