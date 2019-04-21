Don and Sharon Hilgendorf of Clinton, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.
The former Sharon Murphy and Don Hilgendorf were married on April 18, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clinton.
The couple have four children: Lisa Kettler of Lake Tomahawk, WI and the late Wayne Kettler; Laura Krogman of Park View, IA and the late Gary Krogman; Kevin (Lisa) Hilgendorf of Spring Hill, KS and Heather (Mark) Cooley of Clinton.
They are blessed with 10 grandchildren: Katie Kettler; Sara Gerard; Eric Krogman; Hailey, Dylan and Logan Hilgendorf and J.T., Makenzie, Maddux & Cooper Cooley. Don retired from ALCOA and was a long-time area baseball player and coach. Sharon retired from the Clinton Family YMCA.
Don and Sharon will celebrate with family and friends in May, followed by a 10-day Mediterranean Cruise. Cards may be sent to their home: The Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, Condo # 209 in Clinton.
