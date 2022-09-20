 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack & Georgine Schinckel

  • Updated
  • 0
Schinckel

60th Wedding Anniversary Party

Jack and Georgine Schinckel will be married 60 years on September 30. They will be celebrating this occasion on October 1, 2022 from 1-4 P.M. At the Walcott Legion, Walcott, IA. Light Lunch will be served. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Jack and Georgine farmed and lived west of Maysville for 51 years before moving to Eldridge 9 years ago.

Jack and Georgine have 4 daughters: Debra (Will) Brinkley, Donna (Todd) Goodell, Denise (John) Vastine, Dawn (Kenny) Stone, 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 1 deceased grandson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darrell & Dee Hillyer

Darrell & Dee Hillyer

Darrell and Dee (Hauser) Hillyer of Davenport, Iowa will celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. The couple was married September 9, 1972 a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News