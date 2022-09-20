Jack & Georgine Schinckel

60th Wedding Anniversary Party
Jack and Georgine Schinckel will be married 60 years on September 30. They will be celebrating this occasion on October 1, 2022 from 1-4 P.M. At the Walcott Legion, Walcott, IA. Light Lunch will be served. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
Jack and Georgine farmed and lived west of Maysville for 51 years before moving to Eldridge 9 years ago.
Jack and Georgine have 4 daughters: Debra (Will) Brinkley, Donna (Todd) Goodell, Denise (John) Vastine, Dawn (Kenny) Stone, 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 1 deceased grandson.