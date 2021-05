Jack and Noreen were married on May 1, 1971 at Our Lady of Victory,Dav. Jack worked at RIA for 42 years where they met. The family operated Jack Frost Pines Christmas Tree Farm for 35 years. They have two children and spouses: Jim and Stephanie; Carrie and Greg. Four grandsons are: Alex, Anthony, James and Jack with one more boy due in June. The family plans a vacation to Italy.