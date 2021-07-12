With much love and joy, we congratulate our parents, Jean & Howard Berchtold, on their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

After meeting on a blind date, Jean (Kennedy) and Howard were married on June 30, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Church in Galesburg, IL and have lived in Davenport since 1968.

Our parents are blessed with 5 children: Tim (Iowa), Dru (Alaska), Karen (California), Julie (Illinois), & Curt (Florida) – all Assumption High School alumni. “Gram & Papa” are the proud and adoring grandparents of Blake (Jason), Bob, Eric (Jamie), Brian (Dalila), Vince, Grace, Van, Nick, Beau, Jeremy, Sarah and Ave, and great-grandparents of Melissa, Nate, Ty, Henry, Quinn, Giselle, Bliss, Sunshine, Jett, Leo, Rain, Ruby and Kobe and Indi. They are also proud in-laws of Marty (Tim) Berchtold, Tony (Julie) Carballo and Gina (Curt) Berchtold.

After serving in the U. S. Marine Corps and earning an engineering degree from Bradley University, Howard worked as a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar until retiring in 1992. Jean earned her R. N. at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and worked at Mercy Hospital until retiring in 1995.

Their retired years have been spent: enjoying and visiting their children, grandchildren and siblings (Zoom calls during COVID); counting money and driving “bread patrol” for St. Anthony’s; playing bridge; exercising at the Y; bike riding; fishing; celebrating with the birthday club; gardening; feeding the hummingbirds; recycling; watching Assumption football games; watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Seinfeld; doing crosswords and Sudoku; reading lots of books and enjoying their iPads; ‘resting their eyes’ when needed and relaxing in their favorite place – the Northwoods of Wisconsin – where the extended family gathers annually for our beloved summer vacation. We are so grateful for your unconditional love, support, and guidance. Cheers to 65 years!

