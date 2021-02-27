 Skip to main content
Jim & Barb Shipley
Jim and Barb (Schebler) Shipley of Davenport, IA will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 6th. They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport.Jim worked as a HVAC/Refrigeration tech for 47 years retiring from Genesis Hospitals in 2015. Barb worked in the underwriting department at Royal Neighbors of America retiring in 2017.They have 2 children, Jim (Malea) Shipley of Davenport and Jennifer (Sam) Samara of Parkview. Their grandchildren are Parker Shipley, Elizabeth Samara, Victoria Samara and Benjamin Samara. There will be a celebration at a later date.

