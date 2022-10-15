 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe and Terri Kurtz

  • 0
Kurtz

Joe and Terri (Kacher) Kurtz of Bettendorf, IA were married 50 years ago on Oct 28, 1972. They are the proud parents of 7 children: JJ (Yasmin), Maria (Bob)Pranger, Marcus (Jaime), Aaron (Sara), Jeanette (Rob) Jensen, Michelle (Mike) McVay and Matthew (Kara); 36 Grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren. Their family is hosting an open house at Majestic Moon Event Center, Upper level in Waterloo, IA from 6PM-10PM on Oct 29. No gifts, please.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike and Glenda Schaab

Mike and Glenda Schaab

Mike and Glenda Schaab are celebrating 60 years of marriage.They were married at St John’s Catholic Church in Rapid City, Illinois on October …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News