Joe and Terri Kurtz

Joe and Terri (Kacher) Kurtz of Bettendorf, IA were married 50 years ago on Oct 28, 1972. They are the proud parents of 7 children: JJ (Yasmin), Maria (Bob)Pranger, Marcus (Jaime), Aaron (Sara), Jeanette (Rob) Jensen, Michelle (Mike) McVay and Matthew (Kara); 36 Grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren. Their family is hosting an open house at Majestic Moon Event Center, Upper level in Waterloo, IA from 6PM-10PM on Oct 29. No gifts, please.
