John & Lolita Dierickx

Mr. and Mrs. John Dierickx of Long Grove, IA will or has celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 27th, 2022. John Dierickx and Lolita McGuires were married December 27th, 1952 at St. Ann’s Long Grove, IA. The Dierickx’s farmed in Long Grove, IA and Lolita retired in 1995 from the Diocese of Davenport. was employed by the Diocese of Davenport, retiring in 1995. Children-John (Ellen Kinsinger) Robins, IA, Tom (Janice) Dierickx Long Beach, MS, Mary Ann Shultz Platteville, WI, Paul (Jayne) Dierickx Long Grove, IA, Rita (Dennis) Carlson Waukee, IA, Joe (Barb) Dierickx Grand Mound, IA, Charles (Lori) Dierickx Long Grove, IA, Pat (Lora) Dierickx and Rose (Kevin) Lane DeWitt, IA. They have 27 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Cards can may be sent to-18808 305th Street Long Grove, IA 52756