John & Shan Corelis

John and Shan Corelis are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The happy couple married at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Moline, on July 3, 1971.

Shan Corelis, nee Varner, worked as a fourth grade teacher at Logan Elementary School. Shan currently is a residential realtor for Ruhl and Ruhl. John has worked as a commercial realtor for Ruhl and Ruhl for over 51 years. They have three grown children, Jim (Antoinette), Anthony, and Alexa (Nick) Gnatovich and six grandchildren - Jack, Amelia, Viktor, Althea, John, and Sam. John and Shan have lived in Port Byron, IL since 1976.