Michael and Honore Johnston of Davenport, Iowa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30th, 2019. Mike Johnston married Honore Hogendorn on May 30th, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in North English, Iowa. Mike, deciding it would be a good idea to get as many major life events as possible out of the way at one time, got married on Friday, graduated from St. Ambrose University on Sunday, and started his first day of a 34 year career at Rock Island Arsenal on Monday. Honore graduated from St. Ambrose two years later and, in keeping with the same mindset, proceeded to have four kids in five years; Kari (Joe) Girsch, Tracey (David) Dailey, Curtis (Stefanie) Johnston, and Gina (Patrick) Ward. Mike and Honore have 12 grandchildren, Alex, Mariah, Ali, Sam, Marcus, Katie, Tavian, Lauren, Ben, Nick, Bella, and Logan, and they also have three grand-fur babies that love to hang out at grandma and grandpa’s. In their spare time Mike and Honore enjoy attending their grandkid’s school events and athletic activities. They love spending time with their friends and extended family, and are active in Our Lady of Victory Church. Throughout the week you can find Mike golfing with his buddies, swimming at the YMCA, and making his way through a stack of library books. You will find Honore volunteering her time for many different activities, speed walking down the bike path, thinking of fun adventures to have with her grandkids, and trying to find time to finish her current book. The weekend of their 50th wedding anniversary will be spent with their children and grandchildren. There will be good food, lots of laughter, and tons of super competitive and very loud games. A family trip to Destin, Florida is planned for later in the year.
