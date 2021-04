Jon And Shelly Preisser are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today . Jon Eric Preisser and Shelly Lynn Smith were married April 11 , 1981 in Davenport . They have 8 children , Joshua , Jacob , Kacee , Niki , Amber , Calley , Eli , and Madison . They have 13 ( soon to be 14 ) grandchildren. Truly blessed by God .