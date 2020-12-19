 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith and Sally Riewerts
0 comments

Keith and Sally Riewerts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keith and Sally Riewerts pic

The children of Keith and Sally Riewerts happily announce their 50th wedding anniversary! Keith and Sally Riewerts of Long Grove will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 67, Long Grove, IA 52756. Please share a favorite memory!

Sally Mueller and Keith Riewerts were married on Dec. 26, 1970, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Davenport. Keith was a science and media educator/professional development facilitator for the Davenport Schools at West, Central, and Assumption, & Sudlow. Sally was a vocal music educator for the Davenport Schools at Central and Sudlow. They both retired in 2003. They are very active in their church, Eldridge United Methodist, and SEIVIDS daylily organization.

They have two sons, Ryan (Mary Beth) Riewerts of Davenport, Randy (Melanie) Riewerts, Ledyard,CT and five grandchildren: (Gwen Hill, Riley & Morgan Riewerts, Rebekah & Reece Riewerts).

We love you!!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pat and Harlan Sundholm
Anniversaries

Pat and Harlan Sundholm

Sundholm 70th Wedding Anniversary Pat and Harlan will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on December 30, 2020. They met in 1949 and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News