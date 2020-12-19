The children of Keith and Sally Riewerts happily announce their 50th wedding anniversary! Keith and Sally Riewerts of Long Grove will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 67, Long Grove, IA 52756. Please share a favorite memory!

Sally Mueller and Keith Riewerts were married on Dec. 26, 1970, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Davenport. Keith was a science and media educator/professional development facilitator for the Davenport Schools at West, Central, and Assumption, & Sudlow. Sally was a vocal music educator for the Davenport Schools at Central and Sudlow. They both retired in 2003. They are very active in their church, Eldridge United Methodist, and SEIVIDS daylily organization.