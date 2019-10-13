{{featured_button_text}}
Kelding
Alyssa Gordon

Wally and Jean Kelding of Davenport recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married October 11, 1969 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Their children are Justine (Paul) Rogers, New Bloomfield, MO and Richard Kelding, Davenport. Their grandson is W Chayton Thomas Rogers.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments