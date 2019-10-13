Wally and Jean Kelding of Davenport recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married October 11, 1969 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Their children are Justine (Paul) Rogers, New Bloomfield, MO and Richard Kelding, Davenport. Their grandson is W Chayton Thomas Rogers.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.