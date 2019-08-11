Ketelsen 60th Anniversary Richard and Jan Ketelsen, Clinton, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 16th. They were married at the First Baptist Church, Elgin Iowa, on August 16th, 1959. Richard taught school for 35 years in Moline, IL. He retired in 1994. Jan served as Administrative Assistant at Chancy Lutheran Church, Clinton, for 20 years. She retired in 2000. Their children include one son, Kirk (Renee) Ketelsen, Geneseo, IL.; a daughter, Kris Ketelsen, Silvis, IL. They have one grand-daughter, Jenna Ketelsen, Moline, IL. They will celebrate with a family dinner.
Most Popular
-
VIEWPOINT: High school recruiting flap reveals wrong priorities
-
Men who drowned in a Davenport backyard pool likely died the night before they were found
-
Davenport's Raccoon Motel to close, building to be rebranded without a stage
-
1 seriously injured in Davenport motorcycle crash
-
State patrol releases name of Texas man killed in accident near Walcott
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Service
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.