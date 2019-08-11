{{featured_button_text}}
Ketelsen
Alyssa Gordon

Ketelsen 60th Anniversary Richard and Jan Ketelsen, Clinton, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 16th. They were married at the First Baptist Church, Elgin Iowa, on August 16th, 1959. Richard taught school for 35 years in Moline, IL. He retired in 1994. Jan served as Administrative Assistant at Chancy Lutheran Church, Clinton, for 20 years. She retired in 2000. Their children include one son, Kirk (Renee) Ketelsen, Geneseo, IL.; a daughter, Kris Ketelsen, Silvis, IL. They have one grand-daughter, Jenna Ketelsen, Moline, IL. They will celebrate with a family dinner.

