Klindt 50th Anniversary

Harvey & Carol Klindt, Bettendorf are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and Harvey’s 80th birthday with an open house on August 29th, Izaak Walton League, Davenport, from 12pm-4pm. Family and friends are invited to attend. No gifts please. Carol Elaine Scherer and Harvey Alan Klindt were married August 21, 1971 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Harvey is farming on their Century farm and his wife is a homemaker. Their children are David & (Sara) Klindt, Bettendorf and Dan & (Jennifer) Klindt, Eldridge. Their grandchildren are Kylie and Andrew Klindt.

