Wayne & Donna Kraft of Davenport will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Walcott American Legion, 121 Bryant St., Walcott, IA. All family and friends are invited to attend an open house from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Wayne Kraft and Donna Dettman exchanged wedding vows at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, Blue Grass, IA on April 12, 1969. Wayne worked at Frye Builders & Assoc. in Muscatine, IA as a Project Manager/Estimator retiring in Sept 2012. Donna worked at Genesis Medical Center in the Patient Finance and Social Services Departments retiring in July 2012. They are the parents of Tammy (Don) Ogden III of Davenport and Daniel Kraft of Pueblo, CO. Their grandchildren are Philip Ogden of Davenport and Dylan Kraft of Pueblo, CO. No gifts please. Your presence is the best gift!

