College Sweethearts Celebrate 50th Anniversary Announcing best wishes to John & Marilyn (Zwicker) Lamoreux for a very happy 50th Anniversary. The couple met while living at 4-H House & Nabor House on the campus of the University of Illinois. John & Marilyn married on September 6th, 1969 in Preemption, IL. They have 4 children and 7 grandchildren. In lieu of gifts, please send cards to 7012 Center Drive, Lanark IL 61046
