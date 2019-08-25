{{featured_button_text}}
Lamoreux
Alyssa Gordon

College Sweethearts Celebrate 50th Anniversary Announcing best wishes to John & Marilyn (Zwicker) Lamoreux for a very happy 50th Anniversary. The couple met while living at 4-H House & Nabor House on the campus of the University of Illinois. John & Marilyn married on September 6th, 1969 in Preemption, IL. They have 4 children and 7 grandchildren. In lieu of gifts, please send cards to 7012 Center Drive, Lanark IL 61046

