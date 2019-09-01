{{featured_button_text}}
The children of Gary and Gerda Lane happily announce September 6, 2019 as their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Their service was held at St. Thomas Moore Church in Iowa City, 1969. Gary and Gerda moved to Davenport to launch successful legal careers. They have retired, residing in Bettendorf, IA. They are the parents of Matthew (Jessi) and Stephen, grandparents of Maxwell, Alex and Jacob. A private family gathering will be observed.

