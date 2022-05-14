 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leon & Susan Meinert

  • 0
Meinerts

Meinerts To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Open House. Leon and Susan Meinert of Stockton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 5th. All friends and family are invited to call from 1:30-5:30pm at the Walcott American Legion . No gifts, please. Susan Stuhr and Leon Meinert were married May 27th 1972, at Calvary Methodist Church, Walcott, Iowa. Leon Meinert is engaged in Farming and Susan Meinert was a Beautician and worked also at Curves in Davenport. They are the parents of Amy Shelangoski, Durant, Karla Sanchez(Eddie) ,Davenport and Jessica Blackledge, Eldridge . Their grandchildren are Drake and Lainey Shelangoski, Mason and Grace Blackledge, and Scout and Rebel Sanchez .

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loyd & Ruth Bozeman

Loyd & Ruth Bozeman

Loyd and Ruth Bozeman, New Boston, IL, will celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News