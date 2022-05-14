Leon & Susan Meinert

Meinerts To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Open House. Leon and Susan Meinert of Stockton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 5th. All friends and family are invited to call from 1:30-5:30pm at the Walcott American Legion . No gifts, please. Susan Stuhr and Leon Meinert were married May 27th 1972, at Calvary Methodist Church, Walcott, Iowa. Leon Meinert is engaged in Farming and Susan Meinert was a Beautician and worked also at Curves in Davenport. They are the parents of Amy Shelangoski, Durant, Karla Sanchez(Eddie) ,Davenport and Jessica Blackledge, Eldridge . Their grandchildren are Drake and Lainey Shelangoski, Mason and Grace Blackledge, and Scout and Rebel Sanchez .