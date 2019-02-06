Try 1 month for 99¢

Lockwood 90th Birthday

Joe Ann Dale Lockwood will celebrate her 90th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. Lunch will be served. Cards would be appreciated but no gifts please.

