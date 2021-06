The children of Loren and Rosemary Burken happily announce their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 23, 1956 in LeClaire, Iowa. Rosemary is a retired teacher and Loren is a former postal worker. They have been members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for over 50 years and reside at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. They have 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Love and congratulations from Steve (Carol), Pat (Deb), Donald, and Todd (Diana).