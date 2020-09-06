Loretta and Edmond McKamey 60th Anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loretta and Edmond McKamey are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 10th.

Loretta Petersen and Edmond McKamey were united in marriage on September 10th, 1960 at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Their children are Mark McKamey, Carlisle, Pa; Todd (Amanda) McKamey, El Cajon, Ca; and Robert (April) McKamey, Chicago, Il. They have 5 grandchildren.

Mr. McKamey was employed by the Rock Island Arsenal, Civilian Personal Office as Chief of Position Management and Classification Division. He retired Feb. 3, 1988 after 30 years.

Mrs. McKamey was employed at Augustana College Library, retiring in 2001.

The couple are members of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

