Hartz's married 60 years

Loretta and Richard Hartz of LeClaire, Iowa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 23, at Huckleberry park in LeClaire, Iowa. 501 Huckleberry Lane, at 1:00 p.m.

The couple were married July 14,1962 at the LeClaire United Presbyterian Church.

Their children are Kevin (Danna) of LeClaire, Iowa. Kenneth (Andrea) of LeClaire, Iowa. Keith ( Lisa deceased) of Princeton, Iowa. Kristine (Tim deceased) of LeClaire, Iowa. Kurtis (Raquel) of Parkview, Iowa. Kraig (Amy) of LeClaire, Iowa.

Loretta and Richard have 23 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren with 1 one the way.

Richard retired from Caterpillar after 19.5 years

Family and friends are invited to come help celebrate their 60th anniversary at Huckleberry Park. We will serve lunch and beverages. The couple request no gifts please.