Loyd & Ruth Bozeman

Loyd and Ruth Bozeman, New Boston, IL, will celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Ruth Ann Olson and Loyd Bozeman were married May 5, 1957, in Caledonia, Mississippi. Their children are Kim Bozeman, Sandy (Scott) Rundall and Diane (Andy) Woods. They have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bozeman was employed as a foundry supervisor at John Deere Plow & Planter Works, retiring in 1980 after 30 years of service. Mrs. Bozeman is a homemaker and canine pedigree researcher. Loyd and Ruth are known around the world for their Bozeann Setters (field trial and hunting dogs).

Anniversary wishes may be sent to 1047 55th St., New Boston, IL 61272.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0