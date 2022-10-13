 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike and Glenda Schaab are celebrating 60 years of marriage.They were married at St John’s Catholic Church in Rapid City, Illinois on October 13, 1962.They have lived in Davenport and raised two children Scott (Sara) and Michele (Linda). They have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Family and friends celebrated with them on October 15 and they thank everyone for their love and support.

