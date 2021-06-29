Mike & Sue Thompson

Cheers to 50 years! Mike and Sue met while crusin’ the Davenport one-ways and frequented the Draft House Social Club. They were married on June 26, 1971, in Rock Island, Illinois. Mike returned home from the Vietnam War in 1972 and after 30 years, retired as mechanic from Alcoa. Mike and Sue bought Flowers on the Square in 1999. Sue retired as a Master Florist in 2020. Most days, you can find him in the garage and her in the garden. In retirement the couple adopted cats: Daisy and Cooper, who make every day an adventure. To mark the golden milestone, Sue picked out a gold diamond ring and Mike got a gold clip power steering and braking kit for his 1956 GMC. Celebrating with them are their daughters: Emily Thompson of Des Moines and Melissa Galbraith (Justin) of Burlington, grandchildren: Ally (16), Owen (13), Adalyn (14), and Gus (12).