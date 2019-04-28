{{featured_button_text}}
Miller
Alyssa Gordon

Wally and Phyl Miller are celebrating 70 years of marriage with an open house for family and friends on Sunday, May 5th from 1-4 at the Elks, 4400 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport, Iowa. Phyllis Arp and Wallace miller were married on May 1, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa. Wally retired from Oscar Mayer and later Murray Transfer and Storage. Phyl worked at St. Katherines - St. Marks School. Their children are Bonnie (Randy) Meyer, New Liberty; Barry (Diana) Miller, East Moline; Bev (Patrick) Ryan, Davenport; and Brad (Pam) Miller, Calamus. They have 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 13 Great-great grandchildren. Please join them. No gifts please.

