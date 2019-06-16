John and Kris Molburg celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Their family invites friends and family to an afternoon open house in their honor to help celebrate this occasion. Please join us to pay tribute to this couple. No gifts, please. Date: Saturday, June 22, 2019 Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Location: Woodhull Municipal Bld., 150 N. Division St., Woodhull, IL. 61490.
