Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Fisher

  • 0

Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Fisher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on October 20th, 2022. Freddie Fisher and Sandra Sindt were married October 20th, 1962, in Buffalo, IA. Mr. Fisher was employed at Blackhawk Foundry for 25 years. Mrs. Fisher was employed by Genesis Visiting Nurses for 20 years. They have two daughters, and one son. Suzy (Tim) Pamperin, Amy Sue Skinner (Tadd), and Mike (Heather) Fisher. The couple have five grandchildren. Meghan Rosas (Todd), Zac Skinner (Meriah), Morgan (Austin) Comandatore. Josh (Baleigh) Fisher, and Makenley Miller-Skinner. They have 8 great-grandchildren. Mateo, Emilio, Nolan, Niales, Synister, Nash, Chaos, Leighton, and a new baby boy on the way.

