Norm & Jonette Appleton
Norm & Jonette Appleton

Norm and Jonette (Endresak) Appleton, of Bettendorf, joyously announce they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.They were married June 26, 1971 at First Baptist Church, Bettendorf, Iowa.Norm is a 1966 graduate of Davenport West High Schooland was a sales representative in the healthcare industry for 35 years and retired in 2010.Jonette is a 1967 graduate of Bettendorf High School and worked for the Baptist Convention of Iowa for 25 years retiring in 2011.They enjoy traveling, hiking and kayaking.

