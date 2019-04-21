Allen and Carolyn Oltmanns of Delmar, Iowa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Allen and Carolyn Anne Sulentic were married April 19, 1969 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa. Allen is farmer and seed dealer. Carolyn retired from Maquoketa Insurance Agency. Their children are: Lisa (Ryan) Maneke of Downers Grove, Illinois; Christopher (Emily) Oltmanns of Ankeny, Iowa; Sarah Oltmanns of Bettendorf, Iowa. They have 10 grandchildren: Joshua, Jane, Charlotte, Emily, Olivia, Jacob, Nicholas, Ella, Luke and Leo.
