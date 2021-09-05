 Skip to main content
Parker 65th Anniversary
Barbara and David Parker of Rock Island, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with members of their family in Las Vegas this month! It was an eventful trip, filled with as many twists and twirls as the Cirque du Soleil show they attended! Of course as we all know- what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, however, some photos did come back! Here’s wishing you many more Happy Anniversaries to come!

