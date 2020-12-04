Pat and Harlan Sundholm

Sundholm 70th Wedding Anniversary Pat and Harlan will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on December 30, 2020. They met in 1949 and were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1950. Moving to Bettendorf in 1957 started a new chapter in their lives. They have 9 children and 20 grandchildren/great-grandchildren. To celebrate this year, you are encouraged to honk as you drive by or send a card to Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. We wish you many more happy anniversaries. Love, Cathi, Steve, Dan, Juli, Lynette, Joe, Chris, Suzi, and David