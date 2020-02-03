Phillip Vroman
Phillip Vroman is celebrating his 25th anniversary of owning Invisible Fence® Brand of the Quad Cities.

His branch is an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence Brand products and services. Since 1995, he has remained committed to improving the

way Quad Cities and surrounding areas pet owners live

with their four-legged family members. His career has revolved around pets as far back as he can remember! His background has led him where he is today, keeping pets home, safe and alive. His passion has passed down to his employees and the entire staff would like to congratulate him on this accomplishment and his dedication to his staff and clients. We couldn’t ask for a better boss and role model. Congratulations Phil! Jyni, Denise, Ashley, Cindy, Megan, Jordan, Jacob, Robert & Matthew.

