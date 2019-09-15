{{featured_button_text}}
Puls
Alyssa Gordon

Celebrating 60 years Richard (Dick) & Sally Puls, Eldridge, Iowa were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa on September 12, 1959. They have 4 children 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A family dinner is being planned for a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments