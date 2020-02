Ray and Billimae (Shirk) Howerton will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on February 13th, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The couple was united in marriage on February 13th, 1970.

They have 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

The couple’s children will be hosting an open house on February 8th. Family and friends are invited to come mark the special occasion with the couple.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0