Patricia Carber and Robert Reed met while attending Lyons High School in Clinton, Iowa. After High School, Pat started her career in Clinton while Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, Bob returned to Clinton to marry Pat. Bob worked at DuPont in Clinton and later at Basin Power Electric Cooperative in Wheatland, Wyoming retiring in 1995. Pat found her calling working with children in Camanche and retired in 1978. Bob and Pat will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 28th with a private party. Bob will also be celebrating his 86th birthday. They are blessed with three children: Vicki (Kevin) Putman, Dr. Ricky (Cindy) Reed, and Michael (Bev) Reed of Bettendorf, IA; and fifteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to their home at: Bob and Pat Reed, 3740 Thunder Ridge Rd., #307, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

