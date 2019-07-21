Patricia Carber and Robert Reed met while attending Lyons High School in Clinton, Iowa. After High School, Pat started her career in Clinton while Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, Bob returned to Clinton to marry Pat. Bob worked at DuPont in Clinton and later at Basin Power Electric Cooperative in Wheatland, Wyoming retiring in 1995. Pat found her calling working with children in Camanche and retired in 1978. Bob and Pat will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 28th with a private party. Bob will also be celebrating his 86th birthday. They are blessed with three children: Vicki (Kevin) Putman, Dr. Ricky (Cindy) Reed, and Michael (Bev) Reed of Bettendorf, IA; and fifteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to their home at: Bob and Pat Reed, 3740 Thunder Ridge Rd., #307, Bettendorf, IA 52722.
Most Popular
-
Local TV legend Captain Ernie dies
-
Rick's Six: Q-C loses TV legend, teen arrested in Davenport shooting, and sweating out the next few days
-
Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail
-
Woman taken to hospital after standoff at Bettendorf hotel
-
'It sure was fun': Davenport's Dugout to be sold at auction
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.