Reuben and Joanne Wenndt of Lowden will be celebrating 70 years of marriage on June 21, 2022. They were married at United Church of Christ in Lowden. They have 3 children: Joleen (Randy) Porter of Elko, NV, Richard (Diane) Wenndt of Kellogg, IA and Joe (Janise) Wenndt of Lowden, IA. They have 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Anniversary wishes may be sent to PO Box 248, Lowden, IA 52255.