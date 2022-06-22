Reynold & Paulette Waech

50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Reynold and Paulette (Rehfuss) Waech, of Davenport, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. The couple was married June 17, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Wilton, Iowa, in an afternoon ceremony.

Reynold is retired from the United States Army Guard and Reserves in Muscatine, and Davenport, Iowa, and Broken Arrow, OK., having served his country for 32 years, and most recently retired from Bettendorf Community School District, having worked in the maintenance Department. Reynold is a graduate of Muscatine Community College and Northwest Missouri State, Kirskville, MO.

Paulette is also retired having taught music in Durant, IA, for three years early in her career, after graduating from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, and most recently for 20 years as a Lutheran Church Music Director in Davenport, and Bettendorf, IA., and Broken Arrow, OK.

The couple will gather with family later in July, to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

Cards of celebration can be sent to 2648 West 36th Street, Davenport, Iowa, 52806.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0