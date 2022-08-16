Richard and Deborah Menke

Rich and Deb (Goodwin) Menke, of Long Grove, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. The couple was married August 12, 1972, at Patterson United Methodist Church near their hometown of Winterset, Iowa. Their family includes two sons and three grandchildren: Martin and wife, Heidi and their son, Miles Menke and Jay and wife, Christy and their children Mateah and Margo Menke. Their family want them to know they LOVE them and wish them the happiest of days together. Cards of congratulations will reach them at P.O. Box 57, Long Grove, IA, 52756.