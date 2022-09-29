Robert and Bobbie Reinart 60th Wedding Anniversary
Robert and Balbina "Bobbie" (Rokosz) Reinart celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.
Robert Eugene Reinart and Balbina Rokosz were married August 25, 1962 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.
The couple lived and raised their five children in Davenport, Iowa - Robert (Julie) Reinart of Rock Island IL, Scott (Susan) Reinart of Cedar Falls IA, Tom (Lori) Reinart of Iowa City IA, Beth (Tim) Thorne of Moncks SC, and Cindy Klemme of Davenport IA. Bob and Bobbie have 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Please send cards to 3009 N. Lincoln St., Davenport, IA, 52804.