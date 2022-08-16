Robert and Linda Baze of Colona, IL, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married on August 12, 1972. Robert and Linda are parents to Beth (Larry) Bernauer of Orion, IL and Brian Baze (deceased). They are amazing grandparents to Hailey, Parker, Larry and Rachel. They will be celebrating with family on August 12th. Anniversary wishes may be sent to: 131 E 6th Avenue A, Colona, IL 61241.