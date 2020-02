Ron and Judy (Porter) Fuller are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married in Davenport, IA on February 6, 1960. Their children are Ron Fuller Jr. and Kim Fuller-Puls (Tim Puls). Grandchildren are Devahn (Scott) Baetke and Dallas (Adam) Schwarz. Their great grandchildren are Kennedy Baetke, Paisley and Finley Schwarz and another one on the way.