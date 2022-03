Ronald and Marcella Schneckloth, Davenport are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with an open house March 27th, at the Izaak Walton League, Davenport, from 1:30pm -4:30pm. Family and friends are invited to attend. Marcella (Kleppe) and Ronald were married March 25, 1972 at St Marks Church in Davenport. Their children are Rhonda (Aaron) Rohwedder, Tony (Tami) Schneckloth and Paula Schneckloth. Their grandchildren are Marcus, Hannah, Dakota, Laura, Luke & Lydia.