Patricia and Dennis Rose celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a laughter filled weekend family getaway. The Roses were married January 3, 1959 in Bettendorf. Proud to be celebrating with them are their children Laura (Lynn) Reth, Mark (Jenni) Rose, Amy (Joel) Purcell, 5 grandchildren and spouses and 4 great-grandchildren. Your love and support are an inspiration to us all.
